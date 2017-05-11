|
Prytania Theatre's Classic Movies series screens Raging Bull and The Birds this weekend
This Sunday, Nov. 19, the Prytania Theatre's never-ending series of classic films presents Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds (10 a.m., $6)*and*Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull (10 p.m., $10). Ticket are available here.?
