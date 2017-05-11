|
Comedy Central will film another season of its Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... at the Civic Theatre next month, with comedians performing 30-minute sets to be aired next year. The nine comics on this season's slot include The President Show 's ...
11-17-2017, 03:30 PM
Comedy Central returns to the Civic Theatre to film half-hour standup series
Comedy Central will film another season of its Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... at the Civic Theatre next month, with comedians performing 30-minute sets to be aired next year.
The nine comics on this season's slot include The President Show's Emmy Blotnick, Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer*Devin Field, Insecure's Langston Kerman and*American Vandal's Ryan O'Flanagan, as well as Tim Dillon, Megan Gailey, Chris Garcia, Mike Lawrence and Sarah Tiana.
The comics will perform across four shows, and tickets for each show are free and available online.?
