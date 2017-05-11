admin Site Admin

Comedy Central returns to the Civic Theatre to film half-hour standup series

Comedy Central will film another season of its Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... at the Civic Theatre next month, with comedians performing 30-minute sets to be aired next year.



The nine comics on this season's slot include The President Show's Emmy Blotnick, Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer*Devin Field, Insecure's Langston Kerman and*American Vandal's Ryan O'Flanagan, as well as Tim Dillon, Megan Gailey, Chris Garcia, Mike Lawrence and Sarah Tiana.



