|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The luncheon date was also the birthday of the Girl Scouts founder. Read the full article here......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-19-2017, 10:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,439
Blog Entries: 2
|
Girl Scouts honor founder's birthday with inaugural awards luncheon
The luncheon date was also the birthday of the Girl Scouts founder.
Read the full article here...
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|