|11-19-2017, 06:30 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,440
Da Winnas and Da Loozas of the 2017 election
The 2017 citywide elections were indeed a watershed moment in New Orleans politics, just as I predicted in my column posted on Election Eve (Friday, Nov. 17). We not only got our first woman mayor, which was a foregone conclusion, but we also got our first Asian and Hispanic council members (the latter of whom was elected in the primary).*The Council also went from five black members to three, and from four women to three.
More than that, the election of LaToya Cantrell as mayor and Cyndi Nguyen as councilmember from District E proves that the post-Katrina ?bottom-up? electoral paradigm has gone citywide.?
