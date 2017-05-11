admin Site Admin

Da Winnas and Da Loozas of the 2017 election

The 2017 citywide elections were indeed a watershed moment in New Orleans politics, just as I predicted in my column posted on Election Eve (Friday, Nov. 17). We not only got our first woman mayor, which was a foregone conclusion, but we also got our first Asian and Hispanic council members (the latter of whom was elected in the primary).*The Council also went from five black members to three, and from four women to three.



