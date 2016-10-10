Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Anthony Davis' move to center in win over the Mavericks displays 'a different dynamic'

Anthony Davis' move to center in win over the Mavericks displays 'a different dynamic'

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Anthony Davis finished Monday's win over the Mavericks with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-27-2016, 08:34 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,343
Blog Entries: 45
Anthony Davis' move to center in win over the Mavericks displays 'a different dynamic'
Anthony Davis finished Monday's win over the Mavericks with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans fourth-quarter defense key in 111-104 victory over the Mavericks | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:52 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts