|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Anthony Davis finished Monday's win over the Mavericks with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-27-2016, 08:34 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,343
Blog Entries: 45
|
Anthony Davis' move to center in win over the Mavericks displays 'a different dynamic'
Anthony Davis finished Monday's win over the Mavericks with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|