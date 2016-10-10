Donatas Motiejunas to Pelicans: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Halo Site Donor 2016

More... Donatas Motiejunas appears to have finally found a home after agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans New Orleans announced the deal on Tuesday, but did not disclose terms of the agreement.It was first reported by ESPN's Marc Stein on Jan. 1 that the Pels were working toward inking Motiejunas to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum.When healthy, the 26-year-old represents an offensive mismatch as a seven-footer who can step outside and hit jump shots. His best season came in 2013-14 when he averaged 12.0 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range."He's skilled, seven feet, knows how to really play basketball, a hard worker," Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of Motiejunas, per Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com "Above all, just his basketball intelligence will be great for any team."This signing will hopefully conclude what has been a whirlwind of a process for the player since the end of the 2015-16 season.As a restricted free agent, the Lithuanian was free to sign an offer sheet with any team before giving the Houston Rockets a chance to match. While he tried to negotiate a long-term deal with his former squad, this process extended past the start of the regular season.Motiejunas eventually signed an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 2, which Houston matched a few days later. Unfortunately, the problems were just beginning as the two sides argued about the terms of the deal, reportedly haggling over $6 million, per Watkins.When the Rockets were ready to sign a new deal, health questions arose that caused the team to wait on activating him. The big man was limited to just 37 games last season and missed the 2016 Summer Olympics due to back problems.On Dec. 15, Houston eventually renounced his rights , allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.Finally, Motiejunas was able to find a landing spot in New Orleans, giving him a chance for a fresh start and possibly real playing time during the 2016-17 season.There are still plenty of question marks about the ability to contribute going forward, but he is certainly hungry to make an impact on the floor after missing so much time already this season.The Pelicans lost several key players during the offseason, including Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon, and they have struggled to surround superstar Anthony Davis with support.Motiejunas will provide the Pels with the frontcourt depth they need and give them an opportunity to chase a playoff spot, as the No. 8 seed is very much up for grabs.It is unclear how healthy Motiejunas is after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, but if he can perform anywhere near the level he displayed in 2013-14, he may be the missing piece New Orleans needs to take the next step.Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com