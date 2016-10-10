Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page 7 things to know about F/C Donatas Motiejunas

7 things to know about F/C Donatas Motiejunas

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Donatas Motiejunas was signed to provide a stronger presence inside with Anthony Davis than what Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca were able to give. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-03-2017, 08:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,369
Blog Entries: 45
7 things to know about F/C Donatas Motiejunas
Donatas Motiejunas was signed to provide a stronger presence inside with Anthony Davis than what Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca were able to give.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Donatas Motiejunas to Pelicans: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:06 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts