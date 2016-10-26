|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Pelicans have not beat the Pacers in Indianapolis since 2010. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-16-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,408
Blog Entries: 45
|
New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers live updates and fan chat
Pelicans have not beat the Pacers in Indianapolis since 2010.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|