|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Davis forced out game in third quarter with injured right hip, left thumb. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-16-2017, 07:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,408
Blog Entries: 45
|
Anthony Davis injured again in Pelicans' 98-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers
Davis forced out game in third quarter with injured right hip, left thumb.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|