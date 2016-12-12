Halo Site Donor 2016

Alvin Gentry on Pelicans' 29-point loss to Nets: 'Everything sucked ... they kicked our (butt)'



Read the full article at NOLA.com... The Pelicans gave up a season-high 143 points in Friday's loss to the Nets.