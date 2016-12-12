|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; LeBron James Jr., has already received standing scholarship offers from Duke, Kentucky although he is only 12. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-23-2017, 07:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,429
Blog Entries: 45
|
Like father, like son: 12-year-old LeBron James Jr., showing off basketball skills
LeBron James Jr., has already received standing scholarship offers from Duke, Kentucky although he is only 12.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|