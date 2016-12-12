|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Under the format, the league's coaches will select three frontcourt reserves for the East and West teams, along with two guards and two wild card selections. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-26-2017, 09:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,440
Blog Entries: 45
|
Russell Westbrook expected to be among NBA All-Star reserves selected on Thursday
Under the format, the league's coaches will select three frontcourt reserves for the East and West teams, along with two guards and two wild card selections.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|