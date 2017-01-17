Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page NBA All-Star Game 2017: LeBron James vents again, rips Charles Barkley

NBA All-Star Game 2017: LeBron James vents again, rips Charles Barkley

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; James on Barkley: 'I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,&quot; Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-31-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,460
Blog Entries: 45
NBA All-Star Game 2017: LeBron James vents again, rips Charles Barkley
James on Barkley: 'I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,"

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:09 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,865
Blog Entries: 1
Re: NBA All-Star Game 2017: LeBron James vents again, rips Charles Barkley
"Turrible" - Charles Barkley.
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors, game preview and breakdown | New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors live updates and fan chat »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:22 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts