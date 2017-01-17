|
Davis made only 4-of-18 shots. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|01-31-2017, 11:37 PM
|#1
|
|
Pelicans force overtime but lose 108-106 to Raptors on Kyle Lowry's clutch shot
Davis made only 4-of-18 shots.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
