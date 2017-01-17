User Name Remember Me? Password

Omer Asik Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Pelicans C

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to unload Omer Asik 's contract in a trade package, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Continue for updates. Asik Reportedly Not Part of Potential 76ers Deal Monday, Feb. 6 Wojnarowski clarified ...