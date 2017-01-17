|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Turner Sports will be hosting a full slate of activities at Champions Square from Feb. 16-19. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
02-07-2017
|#1
|





|
TNT's 'Inside the NBA' heading to New Orleans for All-Star Weekend; Travis Scott, Pitbull to perform
Turner Sports will be hosting a full slate of activities at Champions Square from Feb. 16-19.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
