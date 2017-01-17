Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,512 Blog Entries: 45

Jahlil Okafor didn't travel with team to Charlotte; Pelicans also in trade talks with Nets: Reports



Read the full article at NOLA.com... The Pelicans have reportedly been in trade discussions with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire center Brook Lopez.