|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Anthony Davis is in his fifth season with the New Orleans Pelicans Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-16-2017, 11:44 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,526
Blog Entries: 45
|
Charles Barkley says Anthony Davis should stay with the Pelicans, take 'the Dirk Nowitzki approach'
Anthony Davis is in his fifth season with the New Orleans Pelicans
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|