Pelicans set to add the versatile big man Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|02-20-2017, 12:34 AM
DeMarcus Cousins traded to New Orleans Pelicans, source confirms
Pelicans set to add the versatile big man
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|02-20-2017, 12:45 AM
Re: DeMarcus Cousins traded to New Orleans Pelicans, source confirms
For how much?
