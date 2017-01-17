|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans , according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski , and Anthony Davis couldn't be happier. "This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis said after news of the trade broke, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman ...
Anthony Davis Comments on DeMarcus Cousins Trade to Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, and Anthony Davis couldn't be happier.
"This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis said after news of the trade broke, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman. "All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn't get better than this."
More to follow.
Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com
More...
