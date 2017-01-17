User Name Remember Me? Password

Anthony Davis Comments on DeMarcus Cousins Trade to Pelicans

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans , according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski , and Anthony Davis couldn't be happier. "This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis said after news of the trade broke, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman ...