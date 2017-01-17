Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Anthony Davis Comments on DeMarcus Cousins Trade to Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, and Anthony Davis couldn't be happier. "This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis said after news of the trade broke, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman

Anthony Davis Comments on DeMarcus Cousins Trade to Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, and Anthony Davis couldn't be happier.

"This is an unbelievable weekend," Davis said after news of the trade broke, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman. "All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn't get better than this."

More to follow.

