Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Turner Sports averaged 7.8 million viewers for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game coverage

Turner Sports averaged 7.8 million viewers for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game coverage

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; There was a three percent increase among total viewers over the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-20-2017, 07:33 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,547
Blog Entries: 45
Turner Sports averaged 7.8 million viewers for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game coverage
There was a three percent increase among total viewers over the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« John Calipari Says He Won't Coach DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis on Pelicans | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:56 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts