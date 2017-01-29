Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans owner Tom Benson says he's excited about acquiring DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi

Pelicans owner Tom Benson says he's excited about acquiring DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Benson: 'I think the trade puts us in a position where we are now more improved and can make a run.' Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-21-2017, 05:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,551
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans owner Tom Benson says he's excited about acquiring DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi
Benson: 'I think the trade puts us in a position where we are now more improved and can make a run.'

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« DeMarcus Cousins Is 6th Player Traded 10+ Games into Season Averaging 25+ Points | Is there a way to stream Pels games? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:29 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts