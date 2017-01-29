Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,558 Blog Entries: 45

DeMarcus Cousins Talks Playing with Anthony Davis, Trade to Pelicans, More , in his first press conference as a member of the



"You've got a little fire and you've got a little ice," Cousins said of being paired with Davis, per Pelicans color analyst



Cousins, without question, is the fire, but he acknowledged he might have to burn a little less hot in New Orleans, per Michael Lee of The Vertical:







He also went into more depth on the superstar pairing, per NBA TV:







"It’s crazy, I would go home, just stressed out, pulling my hair out, just praying, praying, send me some help," Cousins said about not having a superstar to play with earlier in his career, according to



He also noted that the two had each tried to recruit one another to join the other's team when the Kings and Pelicans played this season, according to





"We’re going to try to make it work quickly," head coach Alvin Gentry said of working Cousins into the team, according to



While Cousins seemed genuinely excited to begin the next stage of his career with the Pelicans—"My concern is to help build a winning culture," he noted, per



"The way it was done, the dishonesty that came with it," Cousins said when asked what bothered him about the deal from the Kings' side, per







The Kings—just days before



So much for that assertion. But Cousins tried to keep everything in perspective.



"I'm not sour. I'm not mad," he said, per



And part of the business side will be whether the Pelicans can ultimately sign Cousins to a long-term extension. Cousins can become a free agent following the 2017-18 season, but when asked about whether he would ink an extension with the Pelicans, he declined to comment.



"That's not a question I can answer right away," Cousins said, per



The Pelicans are certainly hoping that's the case. The thought of Cousins and Davis together, two of the best big men in the game, has to be frightening for every team in the NBA. Because both players are versatile on offense and can score both on the perimeter and in the paint, it isn't hard to imagine them working well together.







Defensively there will be bigger questions, but if Cousins decides he wants to dominate on that end, having a pair of athletic towers anchoring the team's defense will be scary for opposing offenses.



Cousins and Davis should be able to coexist on the court. There will be bigger questions, of course. Can Cousins be a good teammate and model citizen during his time in New Orleans? And will he ultimately want to re-sign with the team?



If the answer is yes to each question, this trade may go down as one of the most lopsided in history. And the Pelicans may be hanging a championship banner at some point, too.



Read more







