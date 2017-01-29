|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games with the Pelicans this season. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-23-2017, 07:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,564
Blog Entries: 45
|
Alvin Gentry says release of Terrence Jones was 'best for him'
Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games with the Pelicans this season.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|