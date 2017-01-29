User Name Remember Me? Password

Omri Casspi Injures Thumb vs. Rockets in Pelicans Debut

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said forward Omri Casspi suffered a broken right thumb in Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets , per Scott Kushner of The Advocate . Justin Verrier of ESPN reported Casspi is expected to ...