DeMarcus Cousins Says Trade from Kings Was a 'Coward Move'



When asked by

Nah. For what? It was a coward move, so I'm pretty sure I will get a coward response. For what? And I've seen this happen before. I've been there through all [the] same types ... I was there with [coach] Mike Malone's [firing]. I've seen how they operate. I know what kind of answer I will get anyway. So, what is the point?



The Cousins deal came just two weeks after Divac publicly said the Kings were not going to trade their All-Star center, per ESPN.com's



According to Spears, Cousins explained that the Kings brass made it seem as though he was there to stay over the long haul:

The sick part about it is that Vlade came in my house with my agent [Jarinn Akana]. We sat in my theater and just talked. That was maybe three weeks ago. We sat there and [he] told me what moves he wanted to make. All of that. I just didn't understand.



I got a text from the owner right before I went to All-Star. He was asking me about a player, how I felt about him and making a move. The owner! When it happened, I was just in shock. I didn't understand.



The 26-year-old former Kentucky standout appeared in his first game for the Pels since the deal Thursday night, and he performed well to the tune of 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks.



New Orleans fell 129-99 to the



