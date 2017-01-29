Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Jarrett Jack says opportunity to sign with Pelicans was 'tremendous'

Jarrett Jack says opportunity to sign with Pelicans was 'tremendous'

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Jack practiced with the team for the first time on Friday. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-24-2017, 03:31 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,570
Blog Entries: 45
Jarrett Jack says opportunity to sign with Pelicans was 'tremendous'
Jack practiced with the team for the first time on Friday.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« DeMarcus Cousins Says Trade from Kings Was a 'Coward Move' | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts