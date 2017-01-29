Halo Site Donor 2016

After 30-point loss in debut game, DeMarcus Cousins hoping Pelicans will be ready vs. Mavericks



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Davis and Cousins combined to score 56 points and the Pelicans still lost to the Rockets 129-99 on Thursday night.