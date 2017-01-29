|
Davis and Cousins combined to score 56 points and the Pelicans still lost to the Rockets 129-99 on Thursday night. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
02-25-2017
After 30-point loss in debut game, DeMarcus Cousins hoping Pelicans will be ready vs. Mavericks
Davis and Cousins combined to score 56 points and the Pelicans still lost to the Rockets 129-99 on Thursday night.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
