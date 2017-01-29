Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,577 Blog Entries: 45

DeMarcus Cousins held to 12 points as the Pelicans fall to the Mavericks, 96-83



Read the full article at NOLA.com... DeMarcus Cousins finished his second game as a Pelican with 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.