Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,581 Blog Entries: 45

DeMarcus Cousins hopes to get 'benefit of the doubt', avoid suspension for 18th technical foul



Read the full article at NOLA.com... DeMarcus Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season on Sunday night, which may cause hi to receive a one-game suspension.