|02-27-2017, 04:07 AM
DeMarcus Cousins hopes to get 'benefit of the doubt', avoid suspension for 18th technical foul
DeMarcus Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season on Sunday night, which may cause hi to receive a one-game suspension.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
