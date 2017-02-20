Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page DeMarcus Cousins hopes to get 'benefit of the doubt', avoid suspension for 18th technical foul

DeMarcus Cousins hopes to get 'benefit of the doubt', avoid suspension for 18th technical foul

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season on Sunday night, which may cause hi to receive a one-game suspension. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-27-2017, 04:07 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,581
Blog Entries: 45
DeMarcus Cousins hopes to get 'benefit of the doubt', avoid suspension for 18th technical foul
DeMarcus Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season on Sunday night, which may cause hi to receive a one-game suspension.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Pre-Combine Draft Last Blog: 02-26-2017 By: hagan714

2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

Reply

« DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis combine to score 69, but Pelicans fall to the Thunder, 118-110 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:09 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts