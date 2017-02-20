|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Pelicans are five losses from clinching second consecutive losing season. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-27-2017, 09:38 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,582
Blog Entries: 45
|
Jrue Holiday held to six points for second time in three games: Pelicans-Thunder takeaways
Pelicans are five losses from clinching second consecutive losing season.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Pre-Combine Draft Last Blog: 02-26-2017 By: hagan714
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|