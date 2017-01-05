Alvin Gentry, Dell Demps Retained as Pelicans Head Coach, General Manager

Halo Site Donor 2016

The New Orleans Pelicans will bring back Alvin Gentry for his third season as head coach in 2017-18. Scott Kushner of The Advocate shared word from owner Tom Benson and executive vice president Mickey Loomis that the Pelicans will keep Gentry and general manager Dell Demps even after a 34-48 campaign: The last two years have been disappointing for the Pelicans, who had understandably high expectations after winning 45 games and making the playoffs in 2014-15. The Pelicans surprisingly fired head coach Monty Williams at the end of that season after five years following their abrupt playoff exit against the Golden State Warriors. Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated posited two questions for why the Pelicans decided to go away from Williams: "Two obvious doubts hung over Williams. First: Why hadn't New Orleans' defense shown meaningful improvement as (Anthony) Davis matured? Second: Would a more experienced coach be better suited to guide Davis through the next chapter of his career?" Gentry, who has 13 years of head-coaching experience under his belt and started his coaching career as an assistant in 1988 with the San Antonio Spurs, was given the task of leading New Orleans into the future. The Pelicans have struggled to build a roster around Anthony Davis, though they did try at the trade deadline this year by adding DeMarcus Cousins. It didn't help turn things around in 2016-17, as the team failed to make a run into one of the lower-tier playoff spots in the Western Conference. It's certainly through no fault of Davis', though, as he averaged a career-high 28.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. The Pelicans will go as far as Davis carries them. They have a strong duo to build around in Davis and Cousins, and Gentry will be given a chance to work with them for an entire 82-game schedule next season.