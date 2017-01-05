Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,861 Blog Entries: 45

Did the Pelicans make the right call keeping Alvin Gentry, Dell Demps for 2017-18 season? (Poll)



Read the full article at NOLA.com... This past season, the Pelicans failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year with a 34-48 record and finished 10th in the Western Conference.