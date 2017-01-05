Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Celtics beat Wizards in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

Celtics beat Wizards in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-15-2017, 11:35 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,862
Blog Entries: 45
Celtics beat Wizards in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals
Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Did the Pelicans make the right call keeping Alvin Gentry, Dell Demps for 2017-18 season? (Poll) | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:35 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts