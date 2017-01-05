Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,863 Blog Entries: 45

Is status quo the way to go for the Pelicans? Live chat with Jeff Duncan, noon, Tuesday



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Discuss pros, cons of retaining Dell Demps, Alvin Gentry for the 2017-2018 season