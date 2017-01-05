Halo Site Donor 2016

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas out for rest of playoffs with hip injury



Read the full article at NOLA.com... The Cavaliers already led by an NBA-record 41 points at that point, and they went on to a 130-86 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven series.