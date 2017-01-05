|
Neither Fisher nor his passenger, girlfriend and former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, was injured in the early morning crash, the California Highway Patrol said. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|06-04-2017, 03:32 PM
|#1
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,891
Blog Entries: 45
Former Lakers star, Knicks coach Derek Fisher faces DUI charge after car flips
Neither Fisher nor his passenger, girlfriend and former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, was injured in the early morning crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
