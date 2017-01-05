Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NBA Finals 2017: Curry, Durant lead Warriors to huge 132-113 Game 2 win over Cavaliers

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and beat LeBron James to the rim in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic, and the Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers ...

NBA Finals 2017: Curry, Durant lead Warriors to huge 132-113 Game 2 win over Cavaliers
Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and beat LeBron James to the rim in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic, and the Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in coach Steve Kerr's return to the sideline after a six-week absence.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
