Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,892 Blog Entries: 45

NBA Finals 2017: Curry, Durant lead Warriors to huge 132-113 Game 2 win over Cavaliers



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and beat LeBron James to the rim in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic, and the Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in coach Steve Kerr's return to the sideline after a six-week absence.