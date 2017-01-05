Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page New Orleans Pelicans add Chris Finch to coaching staff

New Orleans Pelicans add Chris Finch to coaching staff

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Most recently, Finch served as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets during the 2016-17 season after spending five seasons on the Houston Rockets coaching staff. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-06-2017, 06:31 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,894
Blog Entries: 45
New Orleans Pelicans add Chris Finch to coaching staff
Most recently, Finch served as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets during the 2016-17 season after spending five seasons on the Houston Rockets coaching staff.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Has Kevin Durant surpassed LeBron James as the best player in the NBA? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:08 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts