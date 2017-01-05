|
Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|06-12-2017, 11:31 PM
|#1
NBA Finals 2017: Warriors take title with 129-120 win over Cavaliers in Game 5
Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
