Lonzo Ball to the Lakers a sure thing? NBA mock drafts
Markelle Fultz looks like the No. 1 pick by Boston.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Re: Lonzo Ball to the Lakers a sure thing? NBA mock drafts
How do you not take a dynamic scorer in ball? Do people not watch the Warriors? Today's NBA is ALL about shooters.
