Markelle Fultz looks like the No. 1 pick by Boston. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|06-15-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,906
Blog Entries: 45
|
Lonzo Ball to the Lakers a sure thing? NBA mock drafts
Markelle Fultz looks like the No. 1 pick by Boston.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|06-15-2017, 01:50 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 2,477
|
Re: Lonzo Ball to the Lakers a sure thing? NBA mock drafts
How do you not take a dynamic scorer in ball? Do people not watch the Warriors? Today's NBA is ALL about shooters.
