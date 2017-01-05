Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Which players should the Pelicans target in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft?

Which players should the Pelicans target in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft?

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans own the No. 40 and No. 52 picks going into Thursday's NBA Draft. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-22-2017, 10:31 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,911
Blog Entries: 45
Which players should the Pelicans target in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft?
The Pelicans own the No. 40 and No. 52 picks going into Thursday's NBA Draft.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans trade G Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards for 2017 2nd round pick: source | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:04 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts