this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly trying to convince free agents to join the New Orleans Pelicans . On Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the All-Star big man "has been quietly recruiting free agents" for New Orleans. Spears ...
|06-30-2017, 08:38 PM
DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly trying to convince free agents to join the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the All-Star big man "has been quietly recruiting free agents" for New Orleans. Spears noted it could be a positive development for the team's chances at re-signing Cousins, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, per Spotrac.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
