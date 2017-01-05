Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Pelicans

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly trying to convince free agents to join the New Orleans Pelicans . On Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the All-Star big man &quot;has been quietly recruiting free agents&quot; for New Orleans. Spears ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-30-2017, 08:38 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,930
Blog Entries: 45
DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly trying to convince free agents to join the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the All-Star big man "has been quietly recruiting free agents" for New Orleans. Spears noted it could be a positive development for the team's chances at re-signing Cousins, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, per Spotrac.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Read more New Orleans Pelicans news on BleacherReport.com



More...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 6 free agents the Pelicans could potentially target | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:59 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts