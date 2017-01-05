User Name Remember Me? Password

Nick Young, Ty Lawson Reportedly Among Pelicans' Targets

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Backcourt help is an area of focus for the New Orleans Pelicans . After all, they have arguably the best big-man pairing in the game in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins . Per TNT's David Aldridge , the Pelicans are ...