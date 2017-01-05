Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Main takeaways from Pelicans' loss to the Toronto Raptors in summer league opener

Main takeaways from Pelicans' loss to the Toronto Raptors in summer league opener

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans fell, 96-93, to the Toronto Raptors in each team's summer league opener on Friday night. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-07-2017, 07:32 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,943
Blog Entries: 45
Main takeaways from Pelicans' loss to the Toronto Raptors in summer league opener
The Pelicans fell, 96-93, to the Toronto Raptors in each team's summer league opener on Friday night.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans players to watch in summer league | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:39 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts