Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,943 Blog Entries: 45

Main takeaways from Pelicans' loss to the Toronto Raptors in summer league opener



Read the full article at NOLA.com... The Pelicans fell, 96-93, to the Toronto Raptors in each team's summer league opener on Friday night.