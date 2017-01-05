Halo Site Donor 2016

Rajon Rondo, Pelicans Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract



The 31-year-old point guard agreed to sign with the



The



It made sense for Chicago to move on considering it traded Jimmy Butler for younger point guard Kris Dunn and entered a rebuilding period.



Rondo averaged just 7.8 points per game with the Bulls, which was his lowest mark since he was a rookie. His assists and steals averages also took a downturn from the 2015-16 campaign, going from 11.7 and 2.0 to 6.7 and 1.4, respectively.







Despite Rondo's dip in production, he is still a four-time All-Star with the potential to be a two-way force and can get out in transition and set up teammates. He has led the league in assists per game three different times in his career and is a four-time member of the All-Defensive team.



He also has played 96 playoff games, won a championship with the Celtics in 2007-08 and can provide leadership.



New Orleans doesn't even have to look past his 2016-17 campaign for optimism considering Rondo shined in two playoff games for the Bulls, tallying 11.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds a night as the No. 8 seed took a 2-0 advantage over the No. 1-seeded Celtics.



Rondo, however, missed the rest of the series with a thumb injury, and Chicago lost the next four games.



If he performs like he did in his two postseason contests with the Bulls and during his prime with the Celtics, the Pelicans will have landed one of the steals of free agency.



