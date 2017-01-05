Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Mickey Loomis scheduled to talk Saints, Pelicans on Monday's 'Dunc & Holder'

Mickey Loomis scheduled to talk Saints, Pelicans on Monday's 'Dunc & Holder'

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will debut their daily two-hour sports talk show at 10 a.m. Monday on Sports 1280 AM and NOLA.com platforms Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-17-2017, 07:33 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,960
Blog Entries: 45
Mickey Loomis scheduled to talk Saints, Pelicans on Monday's 'Dunc & Holder'
Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will debut their daily two-hour sports talk show at 10 a.m. Monday on Sports 1280 AM and NOLA.com platforms

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis, Alvin Gentry among Week 1 guests on 'Dunc & Holder' | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:02 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts