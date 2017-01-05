Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 15,964 Blog Entries: 45

Who is LSU's best football, baseball or basketball player of the 1990s?



Read the full article at NOLA.com... Last week, we asked you to select the top one from the 1980s and after nearly 1,000 total votes, the winner was Rudy Macklin with 335 votes.