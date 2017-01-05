Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans sign forward Jalen Jones, guard Charles Cooke to two-way contracts

Pelicans sign forward Jalen Jones, guard Charles Cooke to two-way contracts

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Jones averaged 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds at this year's summer league with the Pelicans. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-02-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,986
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans sign forward Jalen Jones, guard Charles Cooke to two-way contracts
Jones averaged 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds at this year's summer league with the Pelicans.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 7 things to know about new Pelicans guard Ian Clark | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:21 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts