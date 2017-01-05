Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page New Orleans Pelicans release 2017 preseason schedule

New Orleans Pelicans release 2017 preseason schedule

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans will only be playing one preseason game at the Smoothie King Center this year. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-09-2017, 07:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,999
Blog Entries: 45
New Orleans Pelicans release 2017 preseason schedule
The Pelicans will only be playing one preseason game at the Smoothie King Center this year.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Watch DeMarcus Cousins' new Foot Locker commercial with Ndamukong Suh | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts